Kingston police warn of fraudulent Costco rebate scam

Kingston police are warning residents of a phishing scam that has surfaced in the region. It claims to be a rebate from Costco but it is, in fact, an attempt to get ahold of your banking information.

In a press release, police say residents receive text messages indicating an "annual rebate" is ready for deposit. The potential victims are asked to select their bank from a list, and are directed to a website that appears to be legitimate.

The website asks for the user's name, account information and password in order to deposit the rebate; however, there is no rebate and the information put into the site is passed on to the fraudsters, who can use it to access a victim's bank account.

"Please do not click on any links in emails or text message from unknown or un-anticipated contact. If you have any doubt, look up direct contact information for the business to confirm the validity of the message," police said.

Costco lists several scams on its website that fraudulently use their brand.

The company advises that people who suspect they may be the target of a scam should:

never respond to emails that cannot be verified;

never provide personal information via email or by text;

contact the business by using legitimate phone numbers to verify the request;

enter websites using your browser and not by clicking on provided links; and

be cautious of any solicitation requesting that you deposit a check or pay a fee to collect a prize.

You may also consider filing a report with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) by phone or online.

Costco says you may also contact them about any fraudulent messages that use the Costco Wholesale name or brand.