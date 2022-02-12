Kingston police warn of traffic delays for 'downtown slow roll' protest

Police in Kingston, Ont. are warning of traffic delays for a protest in support of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations.

Dubbed the "downtown slow roll", vehicles are expected to make their way from Gardiners Road., towards City Hall on Saturday. It is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. and finish at 3:00 p.m. with a demonstration at City Hall until 3:30 p.m.

Kingston police warn traffic could be impacted on the route which runs south on Gardiners Road, from Hwy. 417 to Bath Road, then along Portsmouth Avenue to King Street West. It will also impact Sir John A. Macdonald Blvd., and Princess Street., where it will arrive at City Hall.

Police will be present throughout the day along the route.

Police Chief Antje McNeely warns residents should be patient.

"We acknowledge that individuals are entitled to a right to peaceful demonstration," she says. "Kingston Police’s priority will be to minimize the impact on motorists to ensure public safety, with the goal of restoring regular traffic flow in the safest manner possible."