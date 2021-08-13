Kingston Pride announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for September event
You will need to be fully vaccinated to attend Kingston Pride festivities.
The Kingston Pride Festival will be held Sept. 25 to 26, and includes a community fair.
In a statement, the Kingston Pride Board of Directors said it made the "difficult but necessary decision" to require all attendees to receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to attend.
"We recognize and respect that getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but we have made this decision with public safety in mind," said Kingston Pride.
"We feel strongly that requiring attendees to be fully vaccinated offers the highest level of protection for everyone and will help prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus among the 2SLGBTQIA* community, our allies, and the broader population."
Attendees are "strongly encouraged" to have received their second dose at least two weeks prior to attending the event. You will need to provide proof you're fully vaccinated at the time of ticket purchase, registration, and/or arrival at in-person events.
Kingston Pride will be following all public health regulations, including face coverings at all events.
