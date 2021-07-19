Kingston public health calls on residents to be vaccinated before clinics close in August

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit is encouraging residents in its region to seek COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible, as its mass immunization clinics are set to close next month.

In a release KFL&A Public Health said there are 16,000 appointments available at immunization clinics for anyone 12 and older.

"Getting fully vaccinated is the most important thing KFL&A residents can do to prevent future waves of COVID-19. While case rates are stable in the region, building community immunity is essential to avoid an increase in cases as we move into Step 3 and resume indoor activities and gathering in larger groups," the health unit said. "To protect our community, as many residents as possible must get fully vaccinated against the virus."

In order to accommodate what KFL&A Public Health called the "home stretch" of their vaccination efforts, some clinics are operating into the evening and the Invista Centre clinic will vaccinate walk-ins for first and second doses in the final hour of operation each day it is open. Walk-ins for first doses only are available at any time at both the Invista Centre and the Strathcona Paper Centre for anyone 18 and older.

Clinic hours at Invista Centre

Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27 to Sunday, August 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Clinic hours at Strathcona Paper Centre

Tuesday, July 20 to Thursday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25 to Thursday, July 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can book your first or second vaccine appointment by visiting KFL&A Public Health’s website or by calling the booking centre at 343-477-0172.

The health unit says clinics are set to close starting Aug. 2. The plan is to move from large to smaller scale vaccine clinics including, pharmacy, mobile, and primary care clinics in order to vaccinate the remaining population who still requires it.

As of Monday, KFL&A Public Health says 80.3 per cent of its region's population 12 and older has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 61.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.