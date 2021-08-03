Kingston public health shifting vaccine focus to smaller clinics

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health is shifting its COVID-19 vaccination strategy to smaller clinics after surpassing a significant milestone.

In a release Tuesday, KFL&A Public Health said 81 per cent of residents 12 and older in the region have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 72 per cent are fully vaccinated. More than 310,000 vaccinations have been administered in the KFL&A region.

“In this next phase, KFL&A Public Health will be expanding its mobile vaccination team operations to increase access to vaccines for those who have experienced barriers in getting to a clinic,” said Dr. Hugh Guan, Associate Medical Officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health. “Bringing the vaccine directly to areas in the community that have low vaccine uptake will help support the remaining individuals to get fully vaccinated and increase the protection our community has against COVID-19.”

The region's larger COVID-19 mass immunization clinics, such as at the Invista Centre and the Strathcona Paper Centre, are now closed, the health unit said.

Vaccine clinics at Kingston Community Health Centre, Kingston Health Sciences Centre Beechgrove site, and KFL&A Public Health offices in Kingston and Napanee are open and will offer vaccinations by appointment or walk-in.

More information is available on KFL&A Public Health's website.