Kingston receives environmentalism award

The city of Kingston has received an award for its environmental work.

Ontario Nature presented the award to Mayor Bryan Paterson on Wednesday. The Lee Summers Municipal Award is presented to a town, city or municipality for implementing programs that protect the natural environment.

While presenting the award, Ontario Nature Board Member Denice Wilkins said the city received it after it declared a 'climate emergency' this year.

"You’re setting a bar, which I hope will inspire other municipalities to do the same," she said. "I truly hope that Kingston will continue to raise the bar and continue to do more and more and more, because (with the) planet, and climate change, we need as much to be done as possible."

Paterson said the unanimous vote to support the motion calling for a climate emergency was an important step.

"We all agreed this was a good way to highlight what was a critical issue for the entire globe, but also something that can highlight local action."

Paterson said the award was one for the community as a whole.

"It’s a wonderful award that recognizes the work in the community," agreed Patterson. "Although I’m happy as mayor to accept this award, I can’t help but think of all the groups and individuals that are constantly looking for new opportunities to be able to advance awareness of climate change. To preserve our wildlife habitats, and green spaces in the community."

Susan Irving is a Kingston resident who is on the board, and nominated the city for it.

She said the award was given after the committee reviewed projects like the city’s newly acquired electric buses.

"I had no idea how much people were doing behind the scenes," she said. “Mayor Paterson seems to have a fabulous staff that is very, very keen."

She says she hopes it inspires the city to keep working on the issue.