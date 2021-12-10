Kingston region sees 100 cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day

Health officials in the Kingston region are reporting 131 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the third straight day with more than 100 cases.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit says 79 of the 131 new cases of COVID-19 involve residents between 18 and 29, while 27 cases involve residents in their 30s.

A spokesperson for the health unit confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that there are 105 suspected cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern in the region, and they have been sent for "whole genome sequencing" testing.

The 131 cases of COVID-19 on Friday follows 104 cases on Thursday, 101 new cases on Wednesday and 88 cases on Tuesday.

A case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern was confirmed in the region on Wednesday. The individual had no history of travel.

"Please be diligent and continue to adhere to public health measures leading into the holiday season," said medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza in a statement on Wednesday.

"The continued efforts of individuals and families to limit or avoid social gatherings, screen daily for symptoms and stay home if you have any symptoms will help our community limit the spread of Omicron."

On Thursday, the health unit introduced new restrictions for businesses as COVID-19 cases surge.

A 'Letter of Instruction' outlined new restrictions for businesses, including requiring establishments to ask patrons to complete a COVID-19 screening tool.

Patrons can also only remove their masks when consuming food or a beverage, and must remain seated while eating and drinking.

