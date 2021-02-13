Citizens of Kingston are enjoying a Family Day long weekend without a stay-at-home order.

The city is in the "Green-Prevent" zone under Ontario's COVID-19 response framework, which means bars and restaurants can have guests indoors, while stores can welcome in-person shopping.

The province said this week that people tempted to visit the city from locked down regions should stay away.

Local public health officials warned that businesses can ask for ID from customers to prove they are from the region but also said many people may be visiting for legitimate reasons, and urged businesses to use common sense.

The Kingston Brew Company on Clarence St. is a popular spot for tourists.

Manager Braden Macrae told CTV News they don’t plan on asking for identification from customers.

"We haven’t asked people where they’re coming from and we haven’t been taking reservations," he said. "Just first come, first served."

He added no matter who walks through the doors, the staff trust in the restaurant’s safety protocols, such as physical distancing and barriers.

"We try to keep ourselves as safe as possible by doing our due diligence with our cleaning," Macrae said. "Hopefully that does keep any potential risk at bay."

As of Saturday, Kingston has 20 active cases of COVID-19, with one person in the hospital’s ICU.

To help keep those numbers low, Kingston resident Katina Bartallas said she’ll be sticking close to home and avoiding visiting friends in other cities this Family Day weekend.

"I’m just going to say in Kingston and enjoy my time with my friends," she said. "Just stay active within the regulations."