Kingston restaurants happy to be back in action after latest round of restrictions

It’s the first full weekend restaurants can reopen after almost a month of being locked down under the latest round of restrictions in Ontario.

For some restaurants in Kingston, the closures have been a lot longer. The health region was one of the first to be hit hard by Omicron, and that forced many to shut their doors well before the province mandated it.

Now that business is back, owners say they’re happy to see customers return, and the next few weeks will be pivotal.

For the owner of Toast and Jam, Katie Casey, hearing the hustle and bustle of customers at their tables is a welcome sound.

"Excited to be open again, it’s so great to hear the noise and see the faces and have staff back at work," Casey said.

The breakfast spot on Bath Road has been closed since Dec. 15, first because of Omicron-related staffing shortages, and then, province-wide restrictions.

This week, it reopened, with customers flooding back.

"Today's the first time we’ve had a wait list since we’ve reopened," she explains. "But we’ve had to cut it off already because our wait times are just so long."

At Coco Fruitti on Gardiners Rd., General Manager Amir Arshia says he’s seeing a steady stream of customers.

"This has been one of the most busy days in this week and we are really happy about it," he says.

Arshia's hoping this can continue, because the industry has been hit hard.

"All of our money and income comes from dining," he explains. "This place is big, we have rent, we have so many expenses that we can’t afford without customers."

With 50 per cent capacity rules in place until the end of the month, limiting the amount of customers inside, Arshia says he hopes there will be continuing support for local businesses from the government.

"Especially these types of industry where all their incomes come from dining," he says. "Waitresses, they make tips here. So I hope all the government’s support them, help them."

Casey agrees, saying she hopes the remaining restrictions will lift sooner.

"We’ve been pretty safe here, we try to work as safely as possible," she says. "However it is becoming difficult to keep staff employed, to keep staff with full-time hours."

Customers like Ingrid Wimmer, grabbing breakfast at Toast and Jam, find it important to support local businesses.

"We’re happy to be here again. Happy to be out and about and seeing people," she says.

Owners like Casey, just hoping that feeling continues, after another long lockdown.

"We really hope that this is the last time we will be going through this," she says.