Kingston's police chief leaving a year before retirement date

The top cop in Kingston, Ont. is using accumulated bank time to leave the service one year earlier than her official retirement date.

Chief Antje McNeely announced in November she would retire from the force on Dec. 31, 2023, following a 38-year policing career.

On Wednesday, the Kingston Police Services Board announced McNeely will begin pre-retirement leave on Jan. 1.

"In order to facilitate a smooth transition for succession planning for the next Chief for the Kingston Police and to provide the opportunity for Deputy Chief Scott Fraser to step in as Acting Chief, I will be stepping away from my role as Chief of Police as of January 1, 2023 and I will be utilizing my accumulated bank time earned as my pre-retirement leave”, Chief McNeely said in a statement.

McNeely is the first female chief of the Kingston Police Service.

Deputy Chief Fraser has been appointed interim chief, effective Jan. 1.

"Given his past approximate year and a half as our Deputy Chief, as well as his previous command experience, Acting Chief Fraser is well prepared to assume this role, and the Board is looking forward to working directly with him," Board Chair Jarrod Stearns said.