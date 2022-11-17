Kingston's top cop retiring at end of 2023
The top cop in Kingston, Ont. is retiring at the end of next year.
Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely announced on Thursday she will retire from the force on Dec. 31, 2023, following a 38-year policing career.
"It has been an honour to work with each and every member of our service, and I’m incredibly proud of the work they do each and every day, 365 days a year, in keeping our community safe," McNeely said in a statement.
"I’d also like to thank the members of the Kingston Police Services Board - present and past; our Police Association; and our community for their confidence and support during my tenure as Chief."
McNeely will spend her entire 38-year career with the Kingston Police Service, including seven as deputy chief and five as police chief.
"Throughout my tenure as Chief, I have been committed to the promotion of equity, diversity and inclusion as well as member wellness within our organization and to emphasize a holistic approach to community safety and well-being," McNeely said.
"We cannot do it alone, as it requires police working together with our community and partners to understand and address the root causes of societal issues.
McNeely is the first female chief of the Kingston Police Service.
