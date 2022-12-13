Kingston's Waaban Crossing opens

Kingston’s Waaban Crossing is officially open to the public. It’s the largest infrastructure project ever undertaken in the city.

Formerly known as the “Third Crossing”, it connects the east end of the city to the west end.

The name "Waaban" is and Ojibwe word that means "dawn." It is seen as a "hopeful metaphor for a brighter future for all," according to the city.

Shawn Geary won an auction to be the first person to drive across the bridge. The money raised goes to the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

“It’s great,” he says of the experience. “It’s amazing, the view is spectacular.”

Driving his company’s McCoy Bus Service and Getaways bus, he offered a lift to more than 40 people, filled with family, friends and even strangers.

“Totally worth it. 100 per cent,” he says. “If they built another bridge I’d pay another $5,000 to be here.”

That’s because, for many, this is a long awaited bridge. The bridge itself has taken three years to build, and cost $180-million, which was contributed by all three levels of government.

Marylou McCartney was on the bus with her 5-year-old granddaughter Juno.

“Pretty amazed,” says McCartney of the experience. “It’s pretty amazing being part of something historical.”

Cutting the ribbon were Kingston’s Mayor Bryan Paterson, MP Mark Gerretsen, and MPP Ted Hsu.

You can walk, roll or drive across the bridge. McCartney says she cannot wait to be able to travel it with her granddaughter on her bike during the summer.

“I don’t think that Juno recognizes how big this is until she gets older and we can show her the videos,” she says.