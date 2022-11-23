Kingston teens charged following crash in Renfrew area

Two 16-year-olds from Kingston are facing charges in connection with a car crash in the Renfrew area.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 17 in Horton Township at around 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Police claimed a driver tried to pass another vehicle, lost control and ended up in the ditch. Two people were seen getting out of the car and running away.

OPP officers later found and arrested the two teens.

The 16-year-olds, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, careless driving, driving with a G1 licence without a qualified accompanying driver, driving with a G1 licence with a front-seat passenger, and possession of cannabis while under 19.

Police did not report any injuries.