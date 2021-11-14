Kingston transit riders urged to check for COVID-19 symptoms after positive cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health say Kingston Transit users who rode certain bus routes last week should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after positive cases were confirmed in other riders.

In separate releases, KFL&A Public Health said the risk to the general public is low, but the health unit is unable to identify everyone who was on the affected routes.

Anyone on one of the following routes is asked to check for new or worsening COVID-19 symptoms this week.

Sat., Nov. 6: Route 16 departing the Kingston Centre transfer point at 12:30 p.m. until arriving at Concession St/Kingscourt Ave. at 12:35 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 9: Route 1 departing downtown transfer point at 7:50 a.m. until arriving at Division St./First Canada Ave. at 8:10 a.m.

Wed., Nov. 10: Express Route 701 departing Division St./Kirkpatrick St. at 6:05 a.m. until arriving at the Frontenac Mall at 6:30 a.m.

Thurs., Nov. 11: Route 7 departing the Cataraqui Centre at 4:00 p.m. until arriving at Elliott Ave. at 4:20 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 11: Express Route 701 departing Division St./Kirkpatrick St. at 6:05 a.m. until arriving at the Frontenac Mall at 6:30 a.m.

Those who were on Route 16 on Nov. 6 are urged to get tested immediately and monitor for symptoms through Tuesday. The people on Route 1 on Nov. 9 should also seek testing immediately. They're asked to get tested again on Nov. 18 and monitor for symptoms through the 19th.

Those who travelled on the Nov. 10 bus should monitor for symptoms through Nov. 20 and seek testing on or after Nov. 17, while those on the Nov. 11 buses should monitor for symptoms through Nov. 21 and seek testing on or after Nov. 18.

You can find more about COVID-19 testing in the Kingston area here.

The KFL&A region has recently been experiencing a surge in cases, with 150 active infections as of Friday. Public Health Ontario reported 27 cases in the KFL&A region on Sunday and 21 cases on Saturday.