Now that the New Year has begun, many are packing up their holiday decorations. In Kingston, a team of volunteers want to help you dispose of your unneeded Christmas tree for a good cause.

For a $10 fee, Maximilian Emelifeonwu and his team of eight volunteers will pick up and recycle your real Christmas trees.

All the money collected will go to charity.

"Just to give back to our community because we know that there are people that are less fortunate than what we have today," he says. "We just decided whatever it was, whether big or small, that this was actually something we could do."

It’s called the "MoBrothers Inc. Christmas Tree Pick Up" and they come directly to people’s houses.

The service is in high demand.

On Saturday, Emelifeonwu says the group of four trucks picked up more than 100 trees at homes throughout the city of Kingston.

Emelifeonwu owns his own tiling company, so he asked his employees, friends and family to help out.

Even some of the trucks the group is using have been donated by local businesses.

Volunteer Jack Wiley says he jumped at the chance to help.

"It really feels good," said the 19-year-old. "I’m on my college break, and I just wanted to make (something) positive with my free time."

It’s the first year for this pick up, but was inspired by a similar project Emelifeonwu and his hockey team worked on two years ago.

"My mom’s still been getting phone calls from people asking if we pick up Christmas trees," laughs Emelifeonwu. "Now that I have my own business we thought it was a good idea and something we wanted to do."

The money will go to Martha’s Table, a local food service program. That’s why Roni Fortune asked to have her tree picked up.

"I think a lot of people are struggling, a lot of people need help right now," she says. "It’s such a simple thing to do and it got a job done as well so that's like the bonus."

More calls for the service have been coming in every day. The success has Emelifeonwu hoping to do it in future years.

"Especially around this time of year you're used to getting, getting, getting," he says. "So I’m glad we can do a little bit of both this year and give back."

For a Christmas tree pick-up in Kingston, you can call 613-572-3613 or email mobrothersltd@gmail.com