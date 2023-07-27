Kingsville cleanup continues after 'unbelievable' summer storm

Residents in Kingsville continue to contend with the aftermath of a summer storm that knocked electricity out for thousands and brought countless large trees and branches to the ground.

Officials said no injuries were reported following the late day storm on Wednesday, though several people had been displaced or relocated.

“It was pretty fierce actually,” said Kingsville resident John Salsbury. “It was just going crazy.”

Salsbury recalled, “All of sudden the hail started going. Everything is blowing everywhere. I didn’t see any damage at the time because we were sheltering, but the aftermath is crazy!”

Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers said Thursday that the town arena had opened as a cooling and charging centre for those still without power, while public works crews worked to clear debris from municipal property.

“Our main focus is we have to get our municipal and public lands free, clear and safe for our residents,” Rogers told CTV News. “That's our number one priority.”

Rogers said the town will explore special branch pickups, noting a tremendous amount of resources were used earlier this year when an ice storm caused extensive tree damage in the region.

“We have to ask the residents, things on their private property, please hire a contractor,” he continued. “They can bring it to the dump for free, but of course there's size restrictions on that.”

Rogers said he and his family awoke to find four inches of water in their basement, reminding others to check on those that are vulnerable.

“The power with the rain it was a perfect storm unfortunately so we're dealing with that today but as are many of our residents,” he said.

“We're all in this together and it's our job to provide safety and comfortability and support to our community.”

Six residents at Augustine Villas were evacuated to a nearby hotel, whilst two were relocated to other rooms Wednesday evening after a tree fell on the roof of the retirement home.

Several blocks away, a tree pierced the roof of a home on Queen Street, where neighbours said a young mother and baby were able to escape unharmed and are staying with family members.

Mean time, E.L.K. Energy staff continued to work with Hydro One to restore outstanding primary circuit issues more than 24 hours after the extensive storm rolled through.