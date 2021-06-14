Kingsville crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) team is investigating after a vehicle struck a building in Kingsville Monday.

Officials say emergency crews were called to Main St. E. at 12:30 a.m. to find two people inside the vehicle.

One person was sent to hospital with life threatening injuries while the second occupant was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Main St. E. between Division Street and Spruce Street is temporarily closed.

More to come.