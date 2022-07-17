Kingsville custom car a hit at local Hot Wheels competition.

"Dragula 2.0" is a road-worthy hot-rod that was designed and fabricated by students at Kingsville District High School.

"That is completely constructed by kids, 14 to 17 years old," teacher Gord Osborne said Saturday during the Hot Wheels Legends Tour in Windsor.

"We started with a bunch of steel in the corner and 1951 Ford pickup axel and went from there," said Osborne.

The tech teacher wanted to build a custom casket car from the old TV show 'the Munsters', a childhood favourite for Osborne.

He told the students, "we’re gonna make ours better. Ours is gonna be completely its own chassis with a lift body like a top-fuel car. And they’re like 'oh yeah, sure'."

Computer science students used a 3D printer for the shifter and the wood shop class built the "casket" body for Dragula 2.0.

Osborne said three girls in Grade 10 built the engine.

It would take a year-and-a-half before the car was completed, all of it done by students no older than 17 years of age.

"Its fun to show what you can do with tech students when they put their minds to it," said Osborne.

A local body shop painted the car and a graphic designer wrapped the vehicle to put the finishing touches on it, in time for Dragula 2.0 to be entered in the Detroit Autorama in 2019.

Saturday, it was a popular vehicle for car enthusiasts attending the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. It's a competition to find the best custom car in North America.

"I don’t really care if we win. It’s about being here to talk about our students," said Osborne. "I’m the luckiest guy in the world to have this job. It doesn’t get any better than that."

Osborne told CTV News it's also an opportunity to show young people a career in skilled trades is a viable, necessary and worthwhile occupation.

"If you’re not going to university nobody looks at you and meanwhile today everything around us is built by our hands by guys like us," said Osborne. "I say, 'you are just as important, if not more important than anyone else'."