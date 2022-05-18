iHeartRadio

Kingsville hotel makes Tripadvisor list of Top Small Stays

The Grove Hotel in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: The Grove Hotel)

A Kingsville hotel has been named one of Tripadvisor's best of the best small hotels in Canada.

The Grove Hotel is ranked 3rd in the travelers’ choice rankings for Top Small Stays.

It is one of only three Ontario hotels to be recognized. Kemptville Suites in Kemptville, Ont. earned the top spot.

This is the fourth consecutive year that The Grove has been recognized.

