Kingsville man faces impaired driving charge after hitting tree
A 22-year-old Kingsville man is charged with impaired driving after a crash on Sunday.
At about 10:46 p.m., Kingsville OPP officers responded to County Road 20 to investigate a report of a vehicle that struck a tree.
Police say officers arrived on scene and upon speaking with the driver, the investigating officer noted the driver had consumed some alcohol. This prompted the officer to conduct a roadside screening test.
The driver was placed under arrest and was transported to an OPP Detachment for breath tests. Two samples of breath were provided to the qualified Intoxilizer Technician.
The Kingsville man was charged with operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.
The accused has since been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 2, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice - Windsor.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
-
New technology at Winnipeg care home projecting games, puzzles and experiences for residentsOne Winnipeg care home is now home to a new piece of technology that brings games, puzzles and interactive experiences to its residents.
-
Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble calling 911: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that some Rogers cellphone customers may have trouble trying to reach 911 on Monday afternoon.
-
Ottawa must consult provinces on emissions cap for oil, gas industry: Alberta premierAlberta Premier Jason Kenney warned the federal government on Monday that it must consult with the provinces as Ottawa moves on plans to implement a cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector.
-
15 per cent of Saskatoon city workers are opting not to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinationMonday marks the deadline for City of Saskatoon employees to submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Blocked highways and a boil-water advisory: On this day 15 years ago, there was another major storm in B.C.As roads flood, mudslides block highways, areas are evacuated and people sit in the dark, British Columbians may remember this isn't the province's first major storm on this day.
-
4 charged after large drug seizure east of Edmonton: RCMPVegreville RCMP seized large quantities of drugs and stolen property last week.
-
Bank teller in St. Marys saves senior from scammersA senior almost lost $10,000 to a scammer but it was stopped by a bank teller in St. Marys.
-
Strathroy police lay charges after violence reported at SDCITwo separate incidents at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute have resulted in multiple youths being charged, according to police.
-
City of Greater Sudbury to expand its gas collection systemConstruction is underway at one of Greater Sudbury’s landfill sites. The Kingsway location, in the east end of the city, will see expansion on its gas collection system.