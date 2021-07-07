Kingsville man facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police

A Kingsville resident is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police in a vehicle, nearly striking an officer.

Police say around 11:03 a.m. Sunday OPP from the Kingsville Detachment were investigating an unrelated matter when they saw a man known to be wanted by Essex County OPP.

An officer tried to flag down the vehicle on Palmer Drive in Kingsville, and was “forced to take evasive measures to avoid being struck” by the vehicle, police say the officer was not injured during the incident.

Police found the unoccupied vehicle a short time later.

Officers found the wanted man on Tuesday when he was arrested without incident.

Victor Lucier Sousa, 37, of Kingsville is facing the charges of:

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation while prohibited under the criminal code

Take motor vehicle without consent

Drive while under suspension – Highway Traffic Act

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.