Kingsville man in Easter Bunny costume 'heartbroken' after police interaction at public park

A Kingsville man dressed up as the Easter Bunny is “miffed” about a recent interaction with police at a public park in Kingsville which outed him as “not the real Easter Bunny.”

Robert Hickey, 45, was at Lakeside Park on Sunday with a photographer giving out goodie bags containing notebooks and pencils, looking to make people smile and spread holiday cheer.

“We're just looking for happiness to bring some happiness to this world,” Hickey said.

Before long, he was paid a visit by a Town of Kingsville employee.

“He pulled up and said, you know, like, ‘what are you doing?’ And I said, ‘well, you know, just taking some pictures with the kids,’” recalled Hickey.

After a brief interaction, the town employee left and Hickey said he carried on.

“We went down, took some pictures and next thing you know, the cops are coming,” he said.

Hickey says the Kingsville OPP officer approached to find out what was happening, noting the officer was respectful and he was never arrested or asked to leave. But he was asked for his identification.

“I didn't think I was doing anything wrong,” Hickey recounted. “I told him I really don't have to give you my identification, it’s a public park. Doesn't seem like there's anything going wrong here.”

He ultimately provided his ID and when he did, nearby kids saw him lift up his bunny lid, exposing the fact that he was actually a man dressed up as the Easter Bunny.

“A lot of the kids noticed that I wasn’t the real Easter Bunny, you know, which the role that I was trying to play was being an Easter Bunny,” Hickey said. “A few of the kids were pretty upset. I feel bad about it.”

In a written statement, Town of Kingsville chief executive officer John Norton said:

“Town staff observed someone dressed in an Easter Bunny costume in Lakeside Park approaching children and parents. This was unscheduled and not organized by the town.”

Norton adds the police interaction was strictly to ascertain ID and ask for reasons for being in the park.

He said the circumstance seemed like "good due dilligence by police."

"The park is public space and we do not require a permit for this type of activity. We want to encourage celebration of holidays. However, in this day and age parents might be understandably concerned if someone unknown and costumed is approaching their children," Norton said in an email. "We would encourage parents and children to take advantage of the next Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt where the Easter Bunny will make an appearance in a safe and organized activity."

Hickey says he followed up with police, who on Monday told him it was the town employee who filed the complaint.

“There shouldn't have been any reason to proceed to call the police,” said Hickey. “Just the repercussions of the children noticing that I wasn't the real Easter Bunny. You know, it broke my heart.”

It’s not the first time Hickey has dressed up in public. Over Christmas, he donned a Grinch outfit and wore it around town as well as at the Bright Lights festival at Jackson Park in Windsor, where he was never questioned by police or municipal officials.

Hickey has since been advised by Town of Kingsville officials that he did nothing wrong. Armed with that information, he tells CTV Windsor will keep dressing up and spreading joy.

Hickey hinted that includes an appearance at this weekend’s official Easter Egg Hunt in Kingsville.

The event — organized by the town — is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Lakeside Park and according to an email from the town, the Easter Bunny will be there.

“I'm going to keep doing what I'm gonna do. And that's it, plain and simple,” Hickey said.