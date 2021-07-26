Kingsville, Ont. home demolished by fire
CTV Windsor News Reporter
Angelo Aversa
Multiple homes were damaged in a structure fire in Kingsville.
Fire crews were called to the 800 block of Orchard Blvd. Monday afternoon.
A home was fully involved upon arrival, forcing firefighters to knock down the home.
Homes to the east and west of the property also suffered damage.
“We had Leamington fire on scene. Really want to thank them for their support,” says Kingsville Fire Department Captain Jeromy Garant.
Garant says there was one minor injury from the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.
