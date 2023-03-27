Kingsville resident facing charges in opioid overdose death
Essex County OPP has charged a 54-year-old from Kingsville with manslaughter in connection to a drug overdose death last year.
Police were called to a home in Kingsville on March 20, 2022, where a 35-year-old was found unresponsive and later died in hospital.
Police say the victim died due to an opioid overdose.
Under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) police arrested and charged Douglas Darcy Jarvis, 54, with manslaughter and trafficking a schedule I substance – opioid, last Thursday.
“Between 2018 and 2022, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch has investigated 30 occurrences where charges have been laid for Manslaughter and/or Criminal Negligence Causing Death in relation to fatal overdoses,” police said in a news release.”
Police say the accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
