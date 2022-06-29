Kingsville resident facing impaired driving charges after crash
A 30-year-old Kingsville resident is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lakeshore.
OPP in Lakeshore responded to the single-vehicle collision on County Road 27 south of Highway 401 on Tuesday around 1 p.m.
Upon speaking with a driver, police say they had reason to believe the driver had recently consumed alcohol. Officers took the driver of the vehicle into custody without incident.
The Kingsville driver has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
A 90-day administrative driver's license suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated as per statute.
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor on July 6.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 - 888 - 310 - 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
