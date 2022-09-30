Kingsville resident facing sex-related charges involving person under 16 years old

Essex County OPP say a 43-year-old Kingsville resident is facing sex assault charges after a recent criminal investigation involving a person under 16 years old.

Shad Griev has been charged with:

Sexual Assault on a person under 16 years of age (2 counts)

Sexual Interference (2 counts)

Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age (1 count)

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Police say vVictims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources available to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline www.awhl.org/home at 1-866-863-0511 or Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.