Kingsville resident facing sex-related charges involving person under 16 years old
Essex County OPP say a 43-year-old Kingsville resident is facing sex assault charges after a recent criminal investigation involving a person under 16 years old.
Shad Griev has been charged with:
- Sexual Assault on a person under 16 years of age (2 counts)
- Sexual Interference (2 counts)
- Invitation to Sexual Touching under 16 years of age (1 count)
- The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Police say vVictims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources available to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women's Helpline www.awhl.org/home at 1-866-863-0511 or Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.
