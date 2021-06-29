Kingsville residents asked to refrain from tampering with streetlight

The Town of Kingsville reminds residents not to attempt to keep fish flies away by disconnecting street lights.

"We understand fish flies can be a nuisance, but they're an important part of our eco-system, they do not pose a public threat, and the season is short," said Manager of Public Works and Environmental Services, Shaun Martinho. "We ask for residents to be patient with cleaning efforts and avoid turning off streetlights, which are critical from a safety perspective."

The Town enhances cleaning measures during fish fly season following its fish fly abatement policy, but the timing of these processes is difficult to predict.

"The combination of humidity, a south wind, and rising water temperatures likely contributed to the large numbers we see inland," Martinho stated.

Enhanced street sweeping is currently underway. Specific trouble areas, particularly around the lake, have been identified as areas of focus.

Motorists should be cautious when navigating roads where these bugs have settled, and residents can email Kingsville Works at kingsvilleworks@kingsville.ca to report additional trouble spots.