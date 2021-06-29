Kingsville residents asked to refrain from tampering with streetlights

The Town of Kingsville is reminding residents not to tamper with street lights as a way to keep fish flies away.

Residents say the bugs have been in abundance in and around the Lake Erie community for nearly a week.

"We understand fish flies can be a nuisance, but they're an important part of our eco-system, they do not pose a public threat, and the season is short," Manager of Public Works and Environmental Services, Shaun Martinho, said. "We ask for residents to be patient with cleaning efforts and avoid turning off streetlights, which are critical from a safety perspective."

The town enhances cleaning measures during fish fly season following its fish fly abatement policy, but officials say the timing of these processes is difficult to predict.

"The combination of humidity, a south wind, and rising water temperatures likely contributed to the large numbers we see inland," Martinho stated.

Enhanced street sweeping is currently underway.

The town says specific problematic areas, particularly around the lake, have been identified as areas of focus, noting motorists should be cautious when navigating roads where these bugs have settled.

Mayor Nelson Santos tells CTV News that disconnecting street lights poses a serious safety and liability risk.

“We really can’t afford to see residents potentially put themselves at harm as well as their neighbours,” he says.

Residents can email Kingsville Works at kingsvilleworks@kingsville.ca to report additional trouble spots.