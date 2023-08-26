iHeartRadio

Kingsville’s boil water advisory has been lifted


Water regulates our body temperature, keeps our joints lubricated and carries nutrients to our cells. (Steve Johnson / Pexels)

Medical Officer of Health  Dr. Mehdi Aloosh has rescinded a precautionary boil water advisory for the Town of Kingsville.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has advised users that consecutive water samples have been taken and meet drinking water quality standards.

Staff will continue to work closely with Union Water Supply System and will ensure consumers are notified of any water quality changes. 

12