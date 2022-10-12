Kingsville’s deputy fire chief poised to take over as chief

Kingsville’s deputy fire chief is moving up the ranks as the town’s fire chief retires at the end of the year.

The town announced Wednesday deputy fire Chief Jason Suchiu is poised to take over the position from Chief John Quennell.

Quennell came out of retirement in October 2020 to “fill a leadership void in the town’s fire department.” During his time with the Kingsville Fire Department, he offered emergency response expertise, team-building, and a sense of professionalism to the team, a news release from the town said.

“Kingsville was fortunate to have Chief Quennell join our team when he did. He has been an excellent leader to our firefighters and was instrumental in helping our community pull through challenging pandemic times," said Kingsville's CAO John Norton.

Suchiu joined the municipality as its deputy fire chief in May coming from Lakeshore where he held the same position. He also served as Kingsville’s fire prevention officer earlier in his career.

“Jason quickly proved himself a strong asset to our fire department,” said Kingsville CAO John Norton. "We expect a smooth transition to Chief and look forward to having him join our Senior Management Team."

Suchiu has a diploma from the Ontario Fire College as well as a Bachelor of Arts n Sociology from the University of Windsor. He holds several National Fire Protection Association certifications including Fire Inspector Level I and II, Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator, Public Life Safety Education Level II, and Fire Officer Level I and II.

The town is thanking Chief Quennell for his services and wish him the best in his retirement.

“It has been an honour working with such a dedicated group of emergency services professionals, but I am ready to pass on the torch and head back to retirement,” said Quennell. "I'm confident our team is in good hands with Deputy Chief Suchiu moving into this critical role.”

Chief Suchiu will begin his new role on Jan. 1, 2023.