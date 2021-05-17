Kingsville senior targeted in phone scam

Essex County OPP are crediting a store employee in Kingsville for sparing a senior from becoming a victim of fraud.

Officials say a Kingsville resident was contacted by phone this week by an unknown suspect who advised the them their credit card was compromised and directed them to purchase Google Play cards and to send them to the caller.

On May 15, the victim was attempting to purchase the cards when an employee at a local business notified police of a potential fraudulent situation.

The OPP are encouraging businesses, retirement home and long term care facilities, financial institutions, social services and family members to have an open conversation about fraud and the fact that seniors are often targeted.

Essex County OPP would like to offer the following tips to prevent fraud:

Keep your personal information confidential and safe, and do not give any information out over the phone, internet or through e-mail.

Don't be pressured or bullied by someone on the phone into providing personal information.

Protect your PIN (Personal Identification Number) and passwords.

Beware of unusual transactions and "too good to be true" offers.

For more information and tips on how to prevent fraud, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.