Kingsville trying to get residents provincial support following floods
The Town of Kingsville is working with the province to open up its Disaster Recovery Assistance program to local residents impacted by recent storms.
In a news release from the town, officials said they understand the challenges residents have been facing since the Aug. 24 and 25 storms and flooding. The program is designed to help Ontarians in recovering costs associated with natural disasters like floods or tornadoes.
Eligibility for the program includes small businesses or farms, non-profit organizations, homeowners and residential tenants.
Should the province active the program for Kingsville, residents will be able to apply for assistance. Financial help is limited to $250,000 per application and is subject to a $500 deductible. However, the deductible may be waived for low-income households.
The program reimburses 90 per cent of your total eligible costs, with limits for emergency expenses, household appliances and furnishings.
Town officials note the program is not meant to replace insurance coverage, and any insurance payments will deducted from eligible costs.
-
City ripping out brand new asphalt boulevards to replace with grassCity engineers may soon realize that the grass isn’t always greener— particularly when it requires redoing work that was already completed.
-
Alberta singer-songwriter Hailey Benedict named Sirius-XM Top of the Country winnerA former guest on CTV News Calgary back in July took home a pretty significant musical honour Thursday night.
-
BCCOS investigating 7th coyote attack in Mission in just over 24 hoursConservation officials are warning people in Mission to remain vigilant after a seventh person was bitten by a coyote in the city Friday morning.
-
Parents of B.C. teen Carson Crimeni reject apology from man responsible for killing their sonA sentencing hearing was held Friday for the man responsible for the death of a 14-year-old boy who was given a large amount of drugs at a skate park four years ago.
-
Some B.C. mayors say illicit drug ban near child-focused spaces doesn't go far enoughThree B.C. mayors say a ban on illicit drugs in some spaces is a move in the right direction, but should be further expanded.
-
Developer denies Greenbelt proposal was sparked by tip as integrity commissioner explores Ford connectionA prominent developer and philanthropist told CTV News Toronto on Friday that his well-timed proposal to get land out of the province’s protected Greenbelt began years before the flawed process that has scandalized Queens Park.
-
Overnight lane closures scheduled for Lions Gate Bridge paving workDriving between downtown Vancouver and the North Shore will be more difficult than usual this weekend thanks to overnight lane closures on the Lions Gate Bridge.
-
Bomb threat investigation at Windsor courthouseMembers of the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit are investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.
-
Airport welcome desk for Ukrainian newcomers on holdClose to 20,000 Ukrainians have come to Manitoba since the war with Russia began, nearly all of them greeted in their native language by volunteers at the Winnipeg airport.