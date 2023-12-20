Kingsville woman wins $100,000 with scratch ticket

A Kingsville woman is $100,000 richer.

Cindy Porter is celebrating after winning the top prize with Instant Crossword Tripler.

The scratch ticket game is available for $5 a play. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.76.

The winning ticket was purchased at Daisy Mart on Main Street in Kingsville, according to a news release from the OLG.

