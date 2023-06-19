Kingsway in Sudbury reduced to one lane along with closures this week

The morning commute for some Sudbury residents may be a bit longer this week.

Starting Monday, the City of Greater Sudbury will begin asphalt rehabilitation work on the Kingsway, the work will result in lane and road closures throughout the week.

“One lane will be closed at a time as the work progresses,” said the city in a statement Friday.

“Short duration road closures of up to 30 minutes will take place at Moonlight Avenue, Levesque Street and Third Avenue.”

Officials said traffic control persons will be stopping and re-routing traffic during these closures.

Work is scheduled to be done from June 19 to June 23 during daytime hours, beginning at the Highway 17 Bypass and heading west until Second Avenue.

Workers will be using the hot in-place recycling (HIR) method, an on-site process that rehabilitates asphalt pavements, minimizing the use of new materials while extending the life of the asphalt.

The HIR process consists of four steps:

Softening of the asphalt pavement surface with heat;

Scraping and/or mechanical removal of the surface material;

Mixing of the material with recycling agent, asphalt binder, or new mix; and,

Placement of the recycled mix on the pavement surface.

“This environmental friendly, it meets our CEEP (Community Energy and Emissions Plan) that is council and our previous council have committed to achieving,” said Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc.

“This is a great opportunity here for Sudbury residents.”

The work is being done by contractors from Toronto that are among the originators of the HIR method – the contract has also hired local residents to assist.

Officials say there will also be other roads this method will be used on this year and they anticipate the whole asphalt rehabilitation project this year could take up to two months.

“This is a $1.8 million project – we are doing are doing 35 lane kilometres on this project,” said Leduc.

The councillor said while recycling our roads is an important step the city will still need to use conventional paving as well.

“It's a culmination of go in and recycle our roads in the beginning and then if we have to use conventional paving, we'll use a conventional system too," said Leduc.