Stratford approves temporary road closures for two parades downtown

The City of Stratford has met in the middle for those asking for parades back on downtown streets.

The Kinsmen Club asked council to reconsider its decision to divert upcoming parades from certain stretches of road

Back in May, council decided that parades could no longer travel off three connecting roads – Ontario, Huron and Erie Streets. A special meeting was held on June 6 to address it once again, but council voted 7-2 against a reversal.

The Kinsmen Club said city staff reached out to them after the meeting and proposed alternate routes, but ultimately they decided that the route they proposed – and council voted against – was the best option. They felt that putting parades on residential streets would be unsafe and would limit spectator parking.

They then cancelled their plans for the Canada Day parade.

The Kinsmen Club asked council to pass a motion allowing the Canada Day, Santa Claus and Remembrance Day parades to resume their pre-pandemic routes on Huron, Ontario and Erie Streets.

During a Tuesday evening meeting, council supported the motion that will allow a brief closure of the three streets for the Rembrance Day and Santa Claus parades.

"I believe the Santa Claus Parade on the traditional route was an option, not that it would be the exclusive route," one councillor said. "I thought that was a fair compromise to the Kinsmen presentation."

Other than those two exceptions, parades will only be allowed on local roads.

The Kinsmen Club says they're dissapointed with hos that could impact the Canada Day Parade.