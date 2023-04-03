Kips Gymnastics Club at a standstill with City of Cambridge as lease agreement ends

A Cambridge gymnastics club, which has been part of the community for 53 years, is bent out of shape after being locked out of their long-time facility which has been slated for demolition to make way for the expansion of the Preston auditorium.

The Preston Aud and Cambridge Kips Gymnastics Club share a sign and location, and inside, still sits approximately $500,000 worth of equipment.

The Kips were notified in 2021 their lease agreement would be terminated by the end of 2022.

More than a year after that notice, the city changed the locks, giving the club until last Friday to move their equipment out.

“We don't have another facility to go to,” Jason Macintosh, president of the Cambridge Kips Gymnastics Club said. “We can't afford to be paying month upon month, years upon years of storage costs. So we are waiting for the city to come to us with a reasonable alternative.”

The club feels the addition of a new NHL-sized ice pad has prioritized one sport over another, leaving gymnasts without a place to train.

“They do not have a facility to go to. We do know there is a waiting list for some of the other gyms,” said Macintosh.

Christie McQuiggin, vice-president of the Cambridge Kips Gymnastics Club, said her daughter Katie McQuiggin is also affected.

“It’s almost like moving out of a childhood home. I've been here for so many years, so for it to just close up one day, it's not the greatest thing,” said Katie.

She spent 13 years of her life as an athlete at the club and was later hired on as staff before the closure.

“Not only did it take away my years of training here and memories, but it took away my source of income which is very important for a teenager because I need to pay for university,” she said.

While the Kips continue to jump through hoops looking for ways to keep the club alive, it seems their only option for now is to hang on for dear life.

“This is a predominantly female sport, along with the Preston figure skating club,” Christie McQuiggen said. “Unfortunately it's just being paved to be a parking lot for a male-dominated sport.”

NOTICE OF EVICITON ISSUED YEARS AGO

The City of Cambridge says in the lease agreement with the Kips it stipulates that either party may terminate the agreement with 60 days written notice to the other party.

In October 2021, the city said it met with the Kips to discuss ending the lease, and on Dec. 7 the city officially sent Kips a letter notifying termination of the lease.

The city said its termination date with the Kips was set for Dec. 31, 2022.

In a letter sent to the gymnastics club, which was obtained by CTV News, the City Of Cambridge said in part: “If Kips fails to make adequate arrangements for the abandoned property, the city will have to make arrangements for its disposal, and this letter serves to give you notice of such.”

The letter outlined several attempts from the City of Cambridge to contact Kips between Sept. 15, 2022 and Jan. 20, 2023.

According to the city, five attempts to reach Kips via phone and email went without response, while one email received an auto reply.

“The lease is now ended. Unfortunately, Kips has failed to remove its belongings from the property, and instead has abandoned them there.”

It goes on to say: “The city cannot store the abandoned property for any longer than that time without causing significant delays and cost escalations to its construction of the Preston Auditorium Expansion Project.”

Meanwhile, Macintosh clarified to CTV News Kitchener the club was not abandoning its equipment, rather the club is simply unable to move it.

“We made it clear that we are unable to move our equipment as we can't afford to pay the storage fees, consequently the city needs to cover our moving and storage costs and find us a new location. At no time did we concede we are abandoning the equipment or refusing to move out,” Macintosh said.

PRESTON AUDITORIUM EXPANSION PROJECT

The need to terminate the lease agreement stemmed from a decision by Cambridge city council to move forward with its plan to expand and renovate the Preston Memorial Auditorium.

The project will see the facility’s existing arena renovated and expanded to include a just-under NHL-size ice pad with around 820 seats. A second new arena with a full NHL-size ice pad and seating for 450 will be built beside it.

Construction of the estimated $29.2 million project is expected to be completed in 2025.

The city hopes to break ground on the project in June.