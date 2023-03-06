Kirkland Lake 19-year-old charged with sexually assaulting youth

A 19-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with a sex-related crime against someone who is under the age of 16, police say.

Officers with the Kirkland Lake detachment started a sexual assault investigation after a complaint was made on March 3, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday morning.

As a result, the accused is charged with invitation to sexual touching with someone under the age of 16.

"The OPP will not release names in order to protect the identity of the victim," police said.

"The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date."

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ReeseCommunity.com. Resources in your community can be found by entering your postal code.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

24-hour crisis line: 1-416-597-8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-833-900-1010

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: 1-844-750-1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.