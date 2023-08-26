Kirkland Lake boy, 4, struck and killed by motorized vehicle

A four-year-old boy died Saturday after being hit by a motorized vehicle in Brethour Township, near Temiskaming Shores.

"Shortly before 3:30 p.m., members of the Temiskaming OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) Detachment and the Timiskaming Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on a property located on Lafond Road in the Township of Brethour," police said in a news release.

"It has been confirmed that a 4-year-old child from Kirkland Lake has died."

OPP Acting Sgt. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email Monday morning it happened on private property and the boy was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"No other person was injured in this incident," Lewis said.

"The investigation is still ongoing."

No details have been released about the cause of the crash or if there were any other injuries.

CTV News has reached out to police for further comment – those requests have not yet been returned.

OPP investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Corner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

