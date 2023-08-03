Kirkland Lake deaths ruled a homicide, victims identified

Two people who died last week in Kirkland Lake were victims of homicide, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Thursday.

In a news release Thursday, OPP identified the victims as Amanda Lachapelle, 37, and Gabriel Marecki, 49, both from Kirkland Lake.

Police have not said how they were killed or whether there are any suspects in the case.

The victims were found July 30 shortly before 4:30 p.m., when OPP and other emergency personnel responded to a call at a residence on Woods Street.

"Two people were transported to the hospital by ambulance and were both pronounced deceased," police said.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety."

Police are investigating the homicides in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with video surveillance/vehicle dash cam footage showing any part of Woods Street and surrounding area, between July 29 at 7 a.m. and July 30 at 7 p.m., is asked to contact the Kirkland Lake OPP at 705-567-5355 or e-mail Meghan.onlock@opp.ca.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

A funeral for Lachapelle is taking place at Timiskaming Funeral Cooperative on Aug. 11.

The Marecki family is holding a gathering in Gabriel's honour on what would have been his 50th birthday.

Both victims leave behind three children each.

"Gab would have turned 50 that day and he would have wanted the event to be a celebration rather than one marked by sadness," the family said in his obituary.

"We would like to thank the OPP for their support and efforts put in place to bring justice to Gabriel. Special thanks to M. Daulton Crockett for his kindness and compassion."