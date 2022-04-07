Kirkland Lake driver had homemade license plates, no license, no insurance
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake have charged a driver who attached fake licence plates to their vehicle.
The homemade plates was just the beginning, police said in a tweet Thursday.
"The driver's licence was suspended and (the suspect) didn't have insurance," police said.
The motorist has now been charged with driving while suspended, using plates not authorized for the vehicle and driving without insurance.
