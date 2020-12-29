Blanche River Health - Kirkland Lake site, is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 positive inpatients.

In a news release Tuesday, the hospital said there are currently five COVID-19 inpatients who had acquired COVID-19 in the community. The five patients are currently stable, and are apart of the over 20 active cases currently in the Kirkland Lake area.

“This sudden surge in admissions to our hospital is a direct result of the significant increase of COVID-19 cases in the Kirkland Lake area," Dr. Mark Spiller, the hospital's chief of staff, said in the release.

"This situation is placing significant pressure on our hospital resources as we continue to manage what is becoming a serious health care crisis in our local community.”

To protect staff and other patients, the hospital has moved ALC patients to its Englehart location. And existing beds are being separated by opening other floors to patients.

Hospital CEO Sean Conroy said he wanted to thank residents and businesses who have been following public health directives.

"Our main concern is those who do not follow COVID-19 measures and pose a risk to our most vulnerable residents – the elderly and others with significant health issues – who are ending up in our hospital," Conroy said. "Given the ongoing rise in cases, it is essential that all public health measures be followed to help avoid overwhelming our hospitals."

Full visitor restrictions are in place, and anyone coming to the hospital for outpatient or emergency care are reminded to limit the number of people who accompany them.