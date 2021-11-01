Kirkland Lake man accused of sexually assaulting a young person
A 37-year-old man from Kirkland Lake is facing a list of sexual assault-related charges against a victim under the age of 16 years old, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release on Monday morning.
Officers began an investigation on Oct. 26 into a sexual assault that was reported in Kirkland Lake. It is alleged the assault happened between November 2020 and October 2021, Const. Adam Gauthier told CTV News in an email.
As a result, a local resident has been charged with sexual interference, sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, forcible confinement, invitation to sexual touching involving a person under age 16, and assault with a weapon.
"The OPP will not release names in order to protect the identity of the victim," police said. "The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date."
The accused was released from custody, Gauthier said.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Dying for weeks: New details emerge as B.C. heat dome death toll risesThe death toll for B.C.'s heat wave is higher than previously calculated, due in part to the addition of several deaths that happened more than a month after the event.
-
Dog takes golf cart for a ride, dog crashes golf cartA canine with a love of golf cart rides – but questionable driving skills – took a short journey he won’t soon forget.
-
-
How to dispose of your pumpkin after HalloweenNow that Halloween has come to an end, many people may be wondering how to dispose of their pumpkins.
-
-
Whitecaps CEO speaks on latest accusations of sexual misconduct involving former coachVancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster spoke to CTV News Monday regarding an explosive article in The Guardian detailing yet more allegations of sexual misconduct against a former member of the club’s coaching staff.
-
NHLPA votes on investigation into how union handled Kyle Beach's allegationsThe NHL Players' Association is considering opening an independent investigation into how it handled allegations of sexual assault brought forward by a Chicago Blackhawks prospect against a former assistant coach in 2010.
-
Vancouver authorities say they were too busy to enforce new fireworks ban on HalloweenVancouver police and firefighters say Halloween is often the busiest night of the year, and claim they didn't have the resources to enforce the city’s new fireworks bylaw.
-
Rupture an anomaly: steam pipe system operator continues to investigateMan whose business was rocked by steam pipe rupture still trying to come to grips with what happened.