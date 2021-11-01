Kirkland Lake man accused of sexually assaulting a young person

A 37-year-old man from Kirkland Lake is facing a list of sexual assault-related charges against a victim under the age of 16 years old, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release on Monday morning.

Officers began an investigation on Oct. 26 into a sexual assault that was reported in Kirkland Lake. It is alleged the assault happened between November 2020 and October 2021, Const. Adam Gauthier told CTV News in an email.

As a result, a local resident has been charged with sexual interference, sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, forcible confinement, invitation to sexual touching involving a person under age 16, and assault with a weapon.

"The OPP will not release names in order to protect the identity of the victim," police said. "The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date."

The accused was released from custody, Gauthier said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.