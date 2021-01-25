Two Kirkland Lake men are facing several charges in connection with four break and enters, including one for impersonating a peace officer.

In Canada, a peace officer can be a police officer, as well as other officials such as correctional officers and bylaw officers.

A spokesperson for the Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police said since the case is before the courts, they can't release the circumstances around the charge.

"The charge of personating a peace officer was laid because during the investigation there was evidence uncovered that allowed us to do so," said OPP Const. Adam Gauthier in an email. "Further information regarding the charge will not be provided as it would be evidentiary. The court date has been provided and I suggest further details would be made available during the court process."

A 26-year-old man and a 53-year-old man were arrested Jan. 21 in Kirkland Lake as part of an ongoing investigation by Kirkland Lake OPP, the North East Region community street crime unit and with the assistance of the North East Region OPP canine unit.

"As a result, four break and enters have been solved, over $5,000 in stolen property has been recovered and two people have been arrested and charged," police said in a news release.

The 26-year-old suspect is charged with personating a peace officer, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of break and enter and two counts of mischief.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on Feb. 25.

The 53-year-old suspect is charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer.

He also has a Feb. 25 court date.