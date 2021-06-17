Kirkland Lake man dies after being hit by vehicle on Hwy. 11

A 28-year-old man from Kirkland Lake was killed June 6 when he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 11 in Temiskaming Shores.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday that Gregory Gosselin was pronounced dead at the scene, north of Roland Road. Police were called at 1:30 a.m. that day.

"A pedestrian, who was standing on the roadway, was struck by a southbound vehicle causing them to fall to the ground," police said in a news release.

Highway 11 was closed in both directions for several hours. Collision investigators and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service helped with the investigation.

"The OPP has concluded its investigation, and no charges have been laid," police said.