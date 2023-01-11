Kirkland Lake man identified as fatal Highway 11 crash victim

A 53-year-old Kirkland Lake man has been identified in the fatal crash early Tuesday morning on Highway 11.

Brian Armstrong was killed in the two-vehicle collision in Maisonville Township, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews from Kirkland Lake, Matheson, Sesekinika were called to the scene around 5:42 a.m. Jan. 10, OPP said.

The highway was closed for about 12 hours following the crash.

No word on the cause or if any other people were injured as a result.

The investigation is continuing.