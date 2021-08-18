iHeartRadio

Kirkland Lake OPP charge 44-year-old with Sexual Assault

OPP cruiser

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Kirkland Lake have charged a 44-year-old individual from Marquie Township with sexual assault.

Police began an investigation on Aug. 14 into the incident which police say occurred in the Town of Kirkland Lake.

Officials will not release names in order to protect the identity of the victim. 

The accused is scheduled to appear at a later date.

