Kirkland Lake OPP charge suspect in connection with five suspicious fires set since March

A 28-year-old suspect is facing charges of arson and arson for a fraudulent purpose following a Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police investigation into five suspicious fires.

In a news release Friday, the OPP said the fires were set between March and May of this year. They include:

- Branny's Road, in Pacaud Township

- Dane Road 2, in Otto Township

- Highway 112, in Otto Township

- Allen Avenue in the Town of Kirkland Lake

- Swan's Cove Road in Marquis Township

"The fires were deemed to be suspicious in nature," police said.

On July 1, shortly after 4:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 66. The driver was recognized by police and was arrested.

A 28-year-old resident of Otto Township has been charged with the two arson-related offences. The suspect was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 29 in the Town of Kirkland Lake.