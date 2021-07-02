Kirkland Lake OPP charge suspect in connection with five suspicious fires set since March
A 28-year-old suspect is facing charges of arson and arson for a fraudulent purpose following a Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police investigation into five suspicious fires.
In a news release Friday, the OPP said the fires were set between March and May of this year. They include:
- Branny's Road, in Pacaud Township
- Dane Road 2, in Otto Township
- Highway 112, in Otto Township
- Allen Avenue in the Town of Kirkland Lake
- Swan's Cove Road in Marquis Township
"The fires were deemed to be suspicious in nature," police said.
On July 1, shortly after 4:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 66. The driver was recognized by police and was arrested.
A 28-year-old resident of Otto Township has been charged with the two arson-related offences. The suspect was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on July 29 in the Town of Kirkland Lake.