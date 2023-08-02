Kirkland Lake OPP looking for surveillance video in death investigation

Provincial police in Kirkland Lake are looking for surveillance videos in connection with a death investigation involving two people over the weekend.

Police and paramedics responded to a medical call at a Woods Street home shortly before 4:30 p.m. July 30 and found a 49-year-old male and 37-year-old female, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Both were taken to hospital by ambulance and pronounced deceased.

"Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety," OPP said.

"Police are asking anyone with video surveillance that may show any part of Woods Street and surrounding area, between Saturday, July 29 at 7 a.m. until Sunday, July 30 at 7 p.m. to contact provincial const. Meghan Onlock at the Kirkland Lake OPP detachment at 705-567-5355 or e-mail: Meghan.onlock@opp.ca."

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

No word on the cause of the two deaths.

This comes after a Barrie man was charged with murder in a targeted fatal shooting of a 47-year-old Kirkland Lake man in June and two wanted southern Ontario men were arrested in the town with more than $16,000 worth of drugs July 25.

There is no indication any of the cases are related.