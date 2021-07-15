Kirkland Lake OPP raid three residences, seize drugs and weapons
CTV News Northern Ontario Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A 30-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is in police custody after the Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at three residences Wednesday.
Raids on Pollock Avenue, Taylor Avenue and Third Street yielded drugs suspected to be methamphetamine, two firearms, ammunition, a conductive energy weapon and a switchblade knife.
Total street value of the seizure is estimated to be $4,585, police said in a news release Thursday.
The 30-year-old suspect faces several charges, including trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, weapons possession and breaching a release order.
The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice by video on July 21.
