Kirkland Lake police say suspect was asleep behind the wheel, drugs were in plain sight
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
One person has been charged after police in Kirkland Lake caught sight of a parked vehicle with someone sleeping behind the driver's wheel.
In a news release Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said they approached the vehicle on Chateau Drive around midnight July 9.
"Police checked on the well-being of the driver and observed drugs in plain view," police said.
"Further investigation resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia."
As a result, a 42-year-old resident of Otto Township has been charged with drug possession.
The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 11 in Kirkland Lake.
